Series Preview: Mets vs. Padres (Citi Field)

After splitting a four-game road series in San Diego last weekend, the New York Mets will kickoff a three-game set back home against the Padres on Friday.

So, they meet again.

After a 5-4 road trip, the New York Mets are set to return home on Friday night to take on the San Diego Padres for the second-straight weekend.

In their previous meeting, the Padres jumped out to take the first two games of the series, before the Mets came back to win the last two, ultimately splitting the four-game set.

With both clubs ranking as MLB's No. 1 and 2 pitching staffs, this weekend is setting up to see some spectacular pitching matchups given the arms that are lined up to start in the series.

And Citi Field will also look a little different, as the Mets recently increased their stadium capacity to 78%, which equates to 33,875. As a result, the place should be rocking for the first time since before the pandemic.

Inside the Mets is here to give you an early look for what to watch for as these two teams face each other yet again, but this time, on the opposite coast.

Pitching Probables

Game 1: Jacob deGrom vs. Blake Snell

New York Mets' ace Jacob deGrom stifled the high-powered Padres offense last Saturday night, going seven shutout innings with 11 strikeouts, while allowing just three-hits and one walk.

deGrom lowered his league leading ERA to 0.62, which is the lowest mark through the first nine-starts of a season for any pitcher since 1901.

He will look to follow up his latest stellar performance by putting up more zeroes on Friday against a Padres lineup that his hit a bit of a cold stretch.

As for Blake Snell, he threw his best outing of the season against the Mets last week with seven shutout innings of one-hit baseball. Overall, Snell has had a rough go of it, and looked to lose some gas as he got deeper in the game, which has been an issue for him this year.

The Mets will have to grind out good at-bats against Snell and make him work, so that he does not get himself in another groove because that's where he can dominate.

Game 2: Marcus Stroman vs. Joe Musgrove

Marcus Stroman has arguably been the Mets' second-best starter this season, pitching to a 5-4 record and 2.41 ERA (10th best in the majors).

The right-hander has given up three runs or less in five of his last six outings, which has resulted in a 2.68 ERA across this span.

In his last start, Stroman went 6.2 innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits, while walking four to beat the Padres in the series finale.

Joe Musgrove will face the Mets for the second time in a week, and his last time out, the Amazins' scored three runs on eight hits against him, as he picked up the loss.

Despite this stat line, Musgrove has been dominant this year. He struck out 10 Mets batters in his last outing, and has stayed consistent throughout his 11 starts with a 2.33 ERA.

Game 3: Joey Lucchesi vs. Chris Paddack

Despite pitching to a 9.19 ERA to start the season, Joey Lucchesi has bounced back to allow just two runs in his last 12.1 innings of work.

Lucchesi tossed his best performance of the season against his former team last Friday night. The left-hander had his deepest outing of the year with 4.2 innings, allowing one run on four hits, while striking out three.

Padres right-hander Chris Paddack will get a crack at redemption against a Mets offense that scored three runs off of him in six innings of work to hand him a loss last Sunday.

Overall, Paddack was still solid and has turned his season around, pitching into the sixth in three of his last four outings.

Outlook:

The Mets enter the series as a first place team at 30-24, which is a spot they've now held for over a month.

Their big bats caught fire on their nine-game road trip, where Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, James McCann and Dom Smith all started to perform up to expectations.

They've also received significant contributions from their replacement players, as their outfield of Kevin Pillar, Mason Williams and Billy McKinney combined to slug five home runs and drive in 10 RBIs to wrap up their series finale in Baltimore.

As for the bullpen, they've continued to be superb, and also got a big arm back from the IL recently in Seth Lugo to add to the mix late in games.

On the other side, while the Padres' pitching staff has stayed dominant, their bats cannot say the same.

In their last 10 games, San Diego has only scored more than three runs in one contest, averaging 2.5 runs per game.

Besides Trent Grisham, the rest of the Padres lineup has been in a collective slump recently, which the Mets' pitchers must take advantage of.

The Mets will kickoff a difficult seven-game home stand against a slumping, but strong Padres team, and a surging Chicago Cubs club.

On your mark, get set, go!