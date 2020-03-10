Michael Conforto is out with a strained right oblique. As we all know, oblique injuries can be very tricky and the timetable for return can be anywhere between a couple of weeks to a month or more. Like hamstrings, oblique injuries are unpredictable.

With Conforto sidelined the possibilities open up, at least in the interim, for the Mets outfield. One question that has infiltrated social media is should the Mets sign free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig?

Certainly, the Mets need help in the outfield. And they could absolutely use a right-handed power hitter who could play the outfield.

Puig owns 132 career home runs, including knocking out 24 dingers last season in stops at Cincinnati and Cleveland. He was even an All-Star with the Dodgers in 2014 where he hit .296.

Here is the problem. Puig has plenty of baggage. He is the type of player whose focus has consistently been called into question, and he was even benched and demoted in his career. This is also guy who has a tendency throughout his career to get into fights with opposing players and teammates.

The point is, Puig wears out his welcome anywhere he goes.

And for a guy who is only 29-years old, it speaks volumes that nobody has signed him up to this point.

Yeah, the Mets definitely need to find someone like Yasiel Puig.

Wait, the Mets already have Yasiel Puig?

Wait? What are you saying? What?

Yes!

His name is Yoenis Cespedes. And he is quietly hitting in simulated games, and running in a straight line so he can prove to the Mets he can run away from wild boars … errr … I mean, run after fly balls and run the bases.

The Mets don’t need to sign Yasiel Puig when they already have a Yasiel Puig-type in Cespedes. Throughout his Mets career, Cespedes has given Mets fans fleets of grandeur and moments of frustration.

At a moments notice, Cespedes can win a game with a towering 450 foot home run to left-center, the next his lackadaisical effort in the outfield can cost the team some runs *see 2015 World Series Game 1*.

In a world where everyone wants to hit the panic button almost whenever a player goes down, there is no reason for the Mets to hit the panic button now. They are going to start the season with an outfield of J.D. Davis, Brandon Nimmo and Jake Marisnick – it’s unavoidable at this point right now.

If Cespedes is healthy enough to join the team before Conforto returns, so be it. For all his worts, the Mets could use Cespedes’ powerful right-handed bat in the lineup. Now if only he stays away from wild pigs and horses.