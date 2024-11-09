Should Mets Make Another Run at Star Slugger?
In December 2022, the New York Mets agreed to a 12-year, $315 million deal to bring three-time All-Star and 2017 World Series champion Carlos Correa to Queens.
One day after that deal was made public, Correa took a flight to New York to undergo a physical examination. After the Mets were concerned with the physical's findings (particularly as it pertained to his surgically repaired right ankle), the deal fell through — and Correa ended up inking a six-year, $200 million contract with the Minnesota Twins a few weeks later.
Now nearly two years since that initial signing, the New York Post's Joel Sherman explained why he thinks the Mets should pursue Correa once more in a November 9 article.
"I want to make a case why the Mets... should do what I strongly suspect they would never consider — ignore his cost (kind of), his injury history (sort of)... and at least call the Twins and find out if they would trade Correa, and if he would agree to play third base," Sherman wrote.
"So why should the New York teams be interested?... Because at the right price, a risk is worth it for the right player. The Twins, for whom Correa had played in 2022 before heading back out into free agency, were comfortable enough with their more limited resources to sign Correa to a six-year, $200 million pact that also has four option years at $70 million based on full-time play via 500-plus plate appearances.
"And don’t forget, the Mets amended their offer to six years at $157 million before Correa went to the Twins," Sherman continued. "Thus, not far different from where Correa is now, especially if as part of a trade Minnesota had to absorb the two years at $33.5 million due Jeff McNeill or the one year at $19 million owed Starling Marte — or both if the Mets put in a better class of prospects."
He later added, "Correa already had agreed to play third base next to his friend, Francisco Lindor. Here’s a question: Are the Mets better with Correa at third and Mark Vientos at first for the next at least four years, or Vientos at third and Pete Alonso at first?"
Sherman concluded the article by writing, "Correa is a worthwhile risk if his cost can be mitigated in dollars and prospects sent back— so much so that I could imagine his old Astros team trying to re-acquire him if Bregman leaves in free agency for a New York team or somewhere else.
"Whatever happens with Soto... there is a case why the New York teams should still pursue Correa."
The question of whether the Mets would be better off with Correa and Vientos as opposed to Vientos and Alonso is fascinating to consider.
But the question is whether the Mets believe that if he stays healthy (and that's a big if), Correa can be a key puzzle piece to winning a World Series trophy.
His .282 batting average, .860 OPS, 18 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 38 runs scored in 85 postseason games would suggest yes.