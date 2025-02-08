Should Mets Reunite With Impact Lefty Reliever?
Left-handed reliever Brooks Raley was a crucial part of the New York Mets' bullpen equation during the 2023 season.
He produced a 2.80 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 54.2 innings and had the highest strikeout rate (35.2%) and WHIP (0.93) out of the 10 southpaw relievers who faced at least 300 left-handed batters from 2020 through April 2024.
Then Raley suffered a torn UCL in his left elbow, required Tommy John surgery last May, and is now a free agent. Despite this, Raley is still sought after by several MLB teams, which The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon alluded to in a January 11 article.
"Free agent left-handed reliever Brooks Raley has discussed multiyear arrangements with some clubs, league sources said," the article wrote.
"Clubs known to be in the market for bullpen help, including the Cubs and Yankees, have checked in."
Since this article came out nearly a month ago, it's unknown whether these two teams are still interested in acquiring him. What's for sure is that The Athletic's Chad Jennings believes he'd still be a great fit for the Mets, which he alluded to in a February 7 article.
"Our first draft suggested the Mets re-sign Pete Alonso.Then they actually did! So, we went back to the drawing board and found a Mets roster that has basically everything covered. The Mets have seven experienced starting pitchers, at least six guys who could get time at second base, and a pretty solid bullpen," Jennings wrote.
"So, we’ll suggest bringing back Raley, who pitched well for the Mets the past two seasons before Tommy John surgery last summer. He won’t be available until the second half, at which point the Mets might be happy to have the extra lefty."
It will be interesting to see whether the Mets show any interest in bringing Raley back for another tenure in Queens.