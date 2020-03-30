Should Mets take a chance and sign Matt Harvey?

Amazin' Clubhouse
I know what you're thinking. Why go down that road? Or, we've seen this movie and we know how it ends. 

Look just hear me out. Signing Matt Harvey isn't the craziest thing in the world. With Noah Sydnergaard sidelined until at least next April following Tommy John surgery, the Mets' rotation is set with Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman, Rick Porcello, Michael Wacha and either Steven Matz or Seth Lugo. 

The rotation is set assuming the staff suffers no major injuries this year. 

Highly unlikely. 

Enter Harvey. 

Gotham's former Dark Knight has fallen on some dark times. After stints with the Reds and Angels that saw the Mets' one-time ace turn into disposable piece, Harvey could have one last chance to prove his worth at the major league level. 

Obviously Harvey's most successful years came with the Mets, but along with some of his on-field success came off-the-field problems that eventually impacted his on-field performance and relationship with teammates, the media and fans. 

It's not a irreparable situation for either side, but the Mets have to be cautious and set clear expectations from the start as to what they're looking for from Harvey. 

Signing him to a minor league deal wouldn't necessarily mean they'd be extending him an olive branch, but instead asking him to prove his worth and dedication to the game once again to get a second shot. 

Harvey would also have to be willing to check his ego at the door and accept a role as other a fifth starter, spot starter, or opener out of the bullpen. Those terms would need to be layed out to him upfront. 

It's an unlikely, but not impossible scenario. Harvey would have to be humble enough and quite frankly desperate enough to accept this type of offer and the Mets would need to feel comfortable with where he's at mechanics-wise as well as mentally and physically. 

While Mets' fans hope and pray that baseball will be in the team's near future, hopes of Harvey's return to Orange and Blue aren't out of the realm of possibilities. 

