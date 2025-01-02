Should New York Mets Add Another All-Star Closer in Free Agency?
For a team with World Series aspirations, building a reliable bullpen is essential. While the New York Mets took some calculated risks on several low-cost arms this offseason, there is still room to add a more established presence to upgrade a bullpen that ranked 17th in MLB with a 4.03 ERA last season.
Edwin Díaz, Reed Garrett, Dedniel Núñez, Danny Young, and Sean Reid-Foley headline the names expected to return to the Mets’ bullpen in 2025. They also have swingmen like Jose Butto and Tylor Megill, who can start, along with several inexpensive additions competing for roster spots in spring training: Dylan Covey, Chris Devenski, Justin Hagenman, Hobie Harris, and Anthony Gose.
In early December, the Mets signed two-time All-Star closer Clay Holmes to a three-year, $38 million deal. While the right-hander could eventually transition into a setup role behind Díaz—another two-time All-Star closer—the current plan is for Holmes to stretch out as a starter in 2025.
If the Mets are truly confident in Holmes’ ability to handle a starter’s workload, they should have no trouble going after another high-leverage reliever in free agency.
Several intriguing names remain available, but considering Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns’ history of avoiding long-term pitching contracts—such as the one Tanner Scott could command—a more affordable veteran like Kirby Yates could check all the boxes.
Yates, who turns 38 in March, bounced between teams early in his career before finding stability with the San Diego Padres in 2017. Over four seasons with the Padres, Yates posted a strong 2.55 ERA in 183.2 innings, striking out 286 batters, walking 53, and saving 56 games. In 2019, he led MLB with 41 saves during an All-Star campaign.
Last offseason, Yates signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers, going on to have his best season since 2019. Named to his second All-Star team, Yates posted a 1.17 ERA over 61.2 innings, converting 33 of his 34 save opportunities.
Yates is essentially a two-pitch pitcher, delivering only six sliders compared to 623 four-seam fastballs and 397 splitters in 2024. His 93 mph heater was particularly dominant, producing a +18 run value last season. It was the 15th-best run value by any pitch in MLB last year, ranking just behind Paul Skenes’ sinker.
The biggest concern with Yates is his walk rate. He ranked in the eighth percentile in walk percentage (11.8%) in 2024, well above the league average of 7.6%.
Despite his control issues, Yates compensates by missing bats at an elite rate. His strikeout percentage of 35.9% placed him in the 98th percentile, far above the league average of 20.4%. He also ranked in the 95th percentile in barrel percentage (4.1%).
If Yates were to join the Mets, he would likely return to a setup role behind Díaz, though his closing experience would be valuable as a safety net. As effective as Díaz is, the superstar closer did experience some cold spells in 2024 before finding his form down the stretch.
Yates is likely to receive a modest pay raise in this year’s free-agent market, but due to his age, he is unlikely to command a multi-year deal. This could work in the Mets’ favor, aligning with Stearns’ historical approach of allocating fewer resources to pitchers.
While the Mets could have continued their spending spree after flexing their financial muscle to pry Juan Soto away from the New York Yankees, Stearns has been more measured, betting on secondary free agents like Holmes, Frankie Montas, Griffin Canning, and a collection of relievers on minor league deals to maximize their potential in Queens—much like Sean Manaea and Luis Severino did in 2024. The Mets also re-signed Manaea to a three-year, $75 million deal.
However, with NL rivals like the Los Angeles Dodgers continuing to spend big even after their All-Star-loaded roster cruised to a World Series title in October, the Mets have no excuse not to go all-in with their current group.
In a market where pitching is paramount, the Mets have a chance to leverage their resources without committing to long-term deals, providing them the flexibility to make future moves and the bullpen depth needed to contend for a championship.