Should Rising Star Reliever Stick in Closer Role Over Struggling Edwin Diaz?
With Edwin Diaz struggling to secure save opportunities, the New York Mets might need to consider a change at the closer position.
Reed Garrett’s performance in today’s 7-3 win over the Miami Marlins, where he picked up a two-inning save, continues his season-long dominance and makes a compelling case for him to take over the closer role.
Edwin Diaz has blown several save opportunities recently, raising concerns about his reliability in high-leverage situations. In contrast, Garrett has been nothing short of spectacular.
Garrett's 0.72 ERA and 1.12 WHIP rank among the best in the league, showcasing his ability to consistently shut down opposing hitters. Additionally, his 41 strikeouts in just 25 innings pitched highlight his dominance and ability to overpower batters.
Garrett’s effectiveness isn't just about the numbers; it's also about his consistency and composure on the mound. He has proven time and again that he can handle pressure situations, making him a trustworthy option for the closer role. The Mets need a reliable arm to finish games, and Garrett has shown he can be that pitcher.
Although relief pitchers who aren't closers rarely make the All-Star team, Garrett deserves to be the exception this season. His elite stats and impact on the Mets’ bullpen have been invaluable.
His performance should be recognized on a larger stage, and an All-Star selection would be a fitting acknowledgment of his contributions.
Given Diaz’s struggles and Garrett’s outstanding performance and Edwin Diaz's willingness to move out of the role, it might be time for the Mets to make a change at closer.
Reed Garrett has earned the opportunity to close games and help stabilize the Mets’ bullpen during this critical stretch of the season.