Amazin' Clubhouse
Top Stories
News

Should the Mets Fire Carlos Beltran?

Michael Cohen

The Boston Red Sox decided not to wait for Commissioner Rob Manfred to make a decision on the Red Sox portion of a sign-stealing scandal that has spanned two years and two organizations. Cora was fired Tuesday. If you want the politically correct version, the Red Sox and Cora agreed to part ways.

Cora is still expected to be punished by Major League Baseball for his role in the Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017, in addition to the Red Sox scandal in 2018.

The question now is what about Carlos Beltran?

CHECK OUT THIS VIDEO BLOG

Beltran was named in Manfred's report -- page two of the report, if you are wondering. No other Astros player from the 2017 squad was named by Manfred, and it is clear that Beltran lied to the New York media when he said he claimed he was not aware of any cameras in center field. He lied.

Should the Mets fire Carlos Beltran? Should Brodie Van Wagenen be punished for negligence in the hiring process?

The time has come for the Mets to make a stand one way or the other.

If the Mets keep Beltran around, when they report to Port St. Lucie for Spring Training, all anyone will want to talk about is Beltran's role in the scandal.

That is not fair to the players in camp.

It is not fair to ownership.

It is not fair to the fans.

If the Mets fire Beltran, they have an experienced man on the bench in Hensley Muelens who can take the reigns and get this organization past this dark moment.

The ball is in the Wilpon's Court.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLB punishes the Astros for cheating scandal the way the NFL should have punished Patriots for SpyGate scandal

MLB's commissioner and the Houston Astros got this one right.

Rick Laughland

by

just an opinion

Carlos Beltran avoids supsension from Major League Baseball

MLB Comes Down Hard On Astros for Stealing Signs in 2017

Michael Cohen

Mets Avoid Arbitration With Their Nine Eligible Players

Noah Syndergaard and Marcus Stroman, among others, avoided arbitration with the New York Mets.

Michael Natale

Noah Syndergaard and the Mets Reportedly Avoid Arbitration, Agree to New Deal

The New York Mets could use a strong performance from Noah Syndergaard in 2020.

Michael Natale

Mets Hiring of Carlos Beltran may come back to haunt them once again

With the Boston Red Sox being accused on stealing signs once again, Carlos Beltran has spotlight on himself once again for alledged role in sign-stealing scandal while a member of the Houston Astros

Justin Rimpi

Will Steven Matz be the casualty of Mets starting rotation that has become too crowded in recent days?

The Mets should move on from Steven Matz in order to clear up space in starting rotation for newly acquired players

Justin Rimpi

by

Radiomail

It's the One-Year Anniversary of the Mets' Acquisition of J.D. Davis

J.D. Davis turned out to have a prominent role on the New York Mets in 2019.

Michael Natale

Big Talkin' Mets GM Says Bullpen Can Be the Best in Baseball

Mets GM Puts MLB on Notice about Mets Potentially Dominant Pen

Michael Cohen

by

Omph5172

Mets Officially Introduce Dellin Betances

Betances could be poised for a big season in 2020.

Michael Natale

Has Brandon Nimmo's time in Flushing come to an end?

Should the Mets move on from Brandon Nimmo in order to make a splash in free agency?

Justin Rimpi

by

rbuck