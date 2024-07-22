Should the Mets Pursue this Veteran Left-Hander?
The New York Mets are looking to upgrade their pitching corps - and there is an option ripe for the taking.
In a shocking move, the Los Angeles Dodgers designated left-handed pitcher James Paxton for assignment on Monday; although the Dodgers have pitchers Tyler Glasnow and Clayton Kershaw returning, the 35-year-old Paxton logged an 8-2 record in 18 starts and had pitched 5+ innings of three-run ball the night before to earn a win.
An 11-season veteran, Paxton has a 3.76 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 3.61 FIP for his career. Although he has a 4.43 ERA and 4.97 FIP this season with Los Angeles, he's on pace to exceed 100 frames for the first time since 2019. Paxton isn't one to shy away from the bright lights, either; in addition to his Dodgers tenure, he enjoyed a successful 2019 season with the New York Yankees, serving as the team's ace with a 15-6 record, a 3.82 ERA and 3.86 FIP, and 11.11 K/9 against 3.29 BB/9.
The Mets are looking for bullpen help at the trade deadline; in particular, they lack any reliable left-handers that can pitch in relief. They have just two left-handed relievers on the active roster in Jake Diekman and Danny Young. Diekman has been a disaster with -0.7 fWAR and a 5.28 ERA, while Young is largely unproven. Although Paxton has never pitched in relief in his career, the Mets could possibly use him as a long-relief option, along with Jose Butto.
At the same time, New York's starting rotation can use some depth. Christian Scott is going through MLB growing pains, Jose Quintana is very inconsistent, and Luis Severino and Kodai Senga have injury histories (although Paxton has one, too).
Paxton may not be the pitcher he once was, but he still checks some boxes that the Mets are looking for to improve as a team. With the Mets trying to stay in the playoff hunt, perhaps they can give the veteran lefty a shot.