Signing a Top Market Reliever Seen as Possibility For Mets
Heading into the 2025 season, much has been made about the New York Mets’ pitching situation.
The Mets had the biggest splash in free agency, locking up former Yankees superstar outfielder Juan Soto. But so far in the offseason, they have yet to re-sign slugger Pete Alonso and have only managed to bring back Sean Manaea on a new contract.
Aside from Manaea, the Mets’ probable rotation for next season includes ace Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Paul Blackburn converted reliever Clay Holmes, and Frankie Montas. The Mets also have Tylor Megill and Griffin Canning as additional depth arms.
It’s not the most intimidating group, especially compared to the powerhouse rotations that division rivals like the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies boast.
On Monday’s edition of SNY's Baseball Night in New York, MLB insider Andy Martino suggested that rather than beefing up their rotation, the Mets could look to add strength to its bullpen instead.
“I was consistently saying that they’re not going to spend for a top-of-the-market starting pitcher. It’s just not their philosophy,” Martino said of the Mets.
One only has to look at last season’s patchwork rotation which relied on veterans Manaea, Luis Severino, and Jose Quintana. Severino parlayed his performance into a new three-year, $67 million contract with the A's, while Quintana remains a free agent and has recently been linked to the Kansas City Royals.
“I’m not saying they’re going to go wild on the reliever market, but I think because the top relievers cost so much less in terms of years and dollars, and I think to (David) Stearns the years is the more important piece of that than the dollars, there is a chance that the Mets will shop at the higher end of that. Whether it’s Tanner Scott or a name-guy like Kirby Yates," Martino said.
Scott has been a popular name in free agency and has been linked to both the Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Braves. Beyond Danny Young, the Mets do not have any other southpaws currently in their bullpen. This would make Scott the ideal target to set up for Diaz at the end of games.