Source: Mets' Free Agent Bullpen Option Tim Hill Goes Back to Yankees

The New York Mets had interest in lefty reliever Tim Hill before re-signing Ryne Stanek. Hill now goes back to the Yankees, a source confirms to Mets On SI.

Oct 15, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Tim Hill (54) pitches during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The New York Mets were in the mix and showed interest in left-handed relief pitcher Tim Hill, however, the need for another high-leverage bullpen arm evaporated once Ryne Stanek came back to Queens.

Now, Hill has re-signed with the New York Yankees on a one-year, $2.85 million deal that includes a $3 million club option with a $350K buyout in 2026, as a source confirmed to Mets On SI.

ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report on Hill's new deal with the Yankees.

The Yankees were in need of a left-hander in their bullpen that saw them bring in All-Star closer Devin Williams, Fernando Cruz and re-sign Jonathan Loaisiga in December. Hill fills that hole and he and the Yankees remained in contact throughout the offseason and held mutual interest in reuniting.

In addition to the Mets and Yankees, Hill was drawing interest from the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Like the Mets, the Dodgers and Diamondbacks also weren't really ideal fits for Hill. The Dodgers stacked their bullpen this offseason and Arizona already has a number of high-leverage lefties.

The Angels and Rockies aren't known for maximizing the potential of pitchers and Hill immensely struggled with another lowly organization in the Chicago White Sox last season before the Yankees picked him up in June.

Once Hill arrived in the Bronx, he broke out with a 2.05 ERA in 44 innings and a 1.08 ERA in 8.1 postseason innings. The 34-year-old lefty will now pitch another season in pinstripes and could parlay his Yankee tenure into a three-year stint at a minimum with his club option for 2026.

The Mets re-signed Stanek and inked lefty A.J. Minter to a two-year, $22 million deal last month, luring both arms away from the NL East rival Braves. Minter, 31, spent his entire big-league career with Atlanta from 2017-2024 and helped them win a World Series title in this span. Stanek was drawing some interest from the Braves and Chicago Cubs, which may have forced the Mets to pounce on him for one-year, $4.5 million with another 500K in incentives.

The Mets could have built a similar replica to the lockdown bullpen of the 2015 World Series champion Kansas City Royals by signing Hill. This would have paired him with closer Edwin Diaz, Minter and Stanek as a four-headed monster.

Alas, the Mets don't have that option now, but they still hold a solid relief corps regardless. The Mets like veteran righty Ryan Brasier who was just designated for assignment by the Dodgers. At the same time, New York appears comfortable with what they currently have in the bullpen.

