Source: Mets RHP Robert Stock To Undergo Surgery On Torn Hamstring

The Mets lost another piece of their pitching depth for the rest of the season.

Right-handed starter Robert Stock will undergo surgery to repair a torn hamstring, a source tells Inside the Mets, which will officially end his 2021 campaign.

Stock was acquired by the Mets off waivers in June, and made two starts for the big-league club.

Unfortunately, Stock's time with the Mets came to a screeching halt when he exited his last outing on July 20 after just one inning of work, due to a hamstring injury suffered while running to first on a ground ball.

The Mets' pitching staff has been ravaged by injuries as of late, and Stock was the latest arm to go down this week.

Stock was ultimately moved to the 60-day IL in order to make room for newly acquired starting pitcher Rich Hill.