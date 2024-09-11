Star Pitcher on Possibility of Returning to Mets: 'Wouldn’t Take Too Much Convincing'
Sean Manaea's days of roaming National League mounds and bullpens may be over thanks to the New York Mets.
Manaea, one of the major energizers behind the Mets' ongoing playoff push, offered an assuring comment for those who have come to appreciate his efforts in Queens. While many expect the 32-year-old to opt out of the two-year deal he signed with the Mets in the offseason, Manaea said he'd be quite open to running it back during an appearance on the New York Post's "The Show" podcast.
"I've loved every second here," Manaea told hosts Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman. “We’ll see what happens, but it really wouldn’t take too much convincing, I would think."
Manaea spent the past two seasons between San Diego and San Francisco after six years with the Oakland Athletics to open his career. Entering a Wednesday start in Toronto (3:07 p.m. ET, SNY), Manaea ranks sixth in the NL in WHIP (1.100) and has posted a 3.43 earned run average, his best in a season where he has taken the hill on at least 20 occasions.
The resurgence is one of the major reasons why the Mets (79-66) are in the NL postseason picture. Post All-Star break, Manaea is tied for sixth among all MLB pitchers with 67 strikeouts. And since August's first pitch, Manaea is the last of three Mets starters (joining David Peterson and Luis Severino) in the top eight of NL ERA at 3.25 (min. 40 innings pitched).
“It’s been amazing,” Mets teammate Francisco Lindor lauded, via John Flanigan of SNY. “It’s been amazing to see how he works on his plan, his approach, and he has executed it. He seems like he’s getting better as the year goes on which is a really good thing, I’m happy with how he’s doing it.”