Staten Island Native Gets Another MLB Shot in Mets' Bullpen
The New York Mets called up an intriguing relief pitcher, who was born in Brooklyn and played at St. Joseph by the Sea High School in Staten Island.
Right-hander Matt Festa, 31, will get another shot in an MLB bullpen. He now has the opportunity to pitch in front of family and friends at Citi Field.
The Mets announced that he would be called up on June 30 along with left-handed pitcher Tyler Jay. Saturday's starting pitcher right-hander Tylor Megill and left-handed reliever Danny Young were optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. The corresponding moves were Brooks Raley getting transferred to the 60-day IL and outfielder Duke Ellis being designated for assignment.
Megill gave up four runs and struck out six batters in 5.1 innings against the Houston Astros in a 9-6 loss. Young gave up two runs in 1.1 innings against the Astros in relief of Megill. The 30-year-old Jay has pitched four innings with the Mets this season and has an ERA of 2.25 with one strikeout.
Festa was signed to a minor-league deal by the Mets on May 20 after he opted out of his contract with the San Diego Padres. Festa racked up 19 strikeouts, two saves, and an ERA of 1.76 in 15.1 innings with the Syracuse Mets in Triple-A.
Festa made his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners in 2018. His best season with them was in 2022 where he recorded 64 strikeouts and an ERA of 4.17 in 64 innings. He was designated for assignment by the Mariners on August 8, 2023.
Festa will be hoping to stick around at home and in the Mets' bullpen.