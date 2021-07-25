Sports Illustrated home
Sunday Notes: Mets' Jacob deGrom Throws Off Mound, Jeff McNeil Out Of Lineup Again, Rich Hill To Make First Start

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom (right forearm tightness) threw off the mound on Sunday. Find out where his timeline is at, along with Jeff McNeil's (left leg fatigue) status as well.
Mets ace Jacob deGrom has continued to show signs of progress in his recovery from right forearm tightness. 

DeGrom initially resumed playing catch earlier in the week, and on Sunday morning, he threw off the mound for the first time, ahead of the Mets' series finale with the Blue Jays at Citi Field.

According to manager Luis Rojas, deGrom felt good and is progressing well. But they have not yet discussed next steps, which will likely be a bullpen session.

Rojas also says they haven't decided on whether or not deGrom will require a rehab assignment, before re-joining the big-league club.

But for now, deGrom seems to be gaining momentum towards a return.

McNeil Out Of Lineup Again

Second baseman Jeff McNeil (left leg fatigue) is out of the lineup for the third straight game on Sunday. However, Rojas says McNeil will be available off the bench, and they are hopeful that he will be able to start in one of their two contests in Monday's doubleheader.

As Rojas went on to note, McNeil has passed all of his running tests, but the performance staff felt It'd be best to hold him out of the lineup for one more day to prevent the risk of further injury.

Rich Hill

Left-handed starter Rich Hill will make his Mets debut on Sunday in the rubber game against the Blue Jays.

Hill has a 3.87 ERA on the season, but has struggled in his last seven starts with a 5.40 ERA. 

Luckily, the ageless wonder faced Toronto two weeks ago on July 11 and was solid, going five innings, while allowing three runs on four hits.

