Taijuan Walker Impressive Again; Mets' Offense Explodes To Take First Game Of Subway Series

NEW YORK- Following Friday night's rain out, the Mets' offense finally broke out for eight runs on 14 hits in an 8-3 win against the Yankees on Saturday to take the first game of the Subway Series.

The Mets' eight runs were their most in a game since a 14-1 win over the Orioles back on June 9. The top three batters in the Mets' order led the way in Brandon Nimmo (3-for-6, two runs scored), whose return from the IL provided a serious spark atop the lineup, Francisco Lindor (2-for-4, RBI) and Dom Smith (3-for-5, 3 RBIs), going a combined 8-for-13 with four RBIs and six runs scored.

Right-handed pitcher Taijuan Walker took the hill for the Mets, and delivered another strong performance, as he continued to build his case for an All-Star nod.

Walker went 5.2 innings, and was charged with two runs on two hits, while striking out five and walking two. He lowered his ERA to 2.33 on the season, which is the 8th best in baseball.

Walker did not allow a hit until the sixth inning when Aaron Judge took him deep for a solo home run. After giving up a two-out hit to Giancarlo Stanton, Walker's outing was over at 106 pitches.

In his first game back in over two months, Nimmo led off the game with a single. Lindor followed this hit up with a walk, which setup first-and-second with nobody out. Unfortunately, they were left stranded on base.

In the top of the third, Lindor and Smith hit back-to-back singles off Montgomery. While the runners moved up to second-and-third, the Mets were unable to drive them in, as Pete Alonso and James McCann struck out to end the threat.

The Mets' offense got to Montgomery in the top of the fifth with three-straight one out singles, with the third knock resulting in the game's first run on a Dom Smith RBI single.

The top three batters in the Mets' order each had themselves a multi-hit day through this point in the contest.

Alonso then drew a walk to load the bases, which ended Montgomery's afternoon at 86 pitches.

The Yankees' left-hander went 4.1 innings, while being charged with three runs on six hits, striking out six and walking three.

Relief pitcher Lucas Luetge came on for Montgomery in an attempt to limit the damage, but he was unable to do so, allowing an RBI single to James McCann, which put the Mets up 2-0.

Although Michael Conforto's fly-out wasn't deep enough to score Smith from third, a wild pitch to Kevin Pillar allowed the third run of the inning to come home.

Former Met Justin Wilson entered for the Yankees to start the top of the sixth and issued a bases loaded walk, before Dom Smith busted the game open with a two-run double.

Wilson was pulled in favor of righty Michael King, who gave up a two-run single with two outs to Pillar, which extended the Mets' lead to 8-0.

Mets pitcher Miguel Castro relieved Walker with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. Castro plunked Luke Voit and walked Gleyber Torres to load the bases for Gio Urshela, who sent a two-run single into center to cut the deficit to 8-3.

Castro was unable to retire a batter, getting pulled in favor of Jeurys Familia, who was fresh off an IL stint. Luckily, Familia got the job done with a huge strikeout of Miguel Andujar to get out of the jam.

Familia tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in relief, striking out three of the four batters he faced.

Despite a three-run sixth, the Yankees' offense couldn't do much else, recording three hits on the day, as the Mets' bullpen secured their five run lead to lockdown the victory.

The Amazins' improved their record to 42-36 on the year. They will wrap up the series with a split double header on Sunday with Marcus Stroman in Game 1 and potentially Corey Oswalt or an opener (TBA) on the mound in Game 2.