New York Mets Free Agent Wish List: Tanner Roark

The New York Mets, and General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen, must come to terms with the impending departure of starting pitcher Zack Wheeler.

Wheeler became a free agent following the 2019 season, and it seems his tenure in Flushing has come to end.

The asking price for Wheeler is seemingly too high for the franchise, and this has left the team with a large void in their starting rotation. Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, and Steven Matz have firmly cemented themselves as the top 4 in the 'Amazin's' starting rotation. The team though is lacking a fifth starter to round out that unit of their team, clearly one of the best rotations in all of Major League Baseball.

Possible options for the Mets to be their fifth starter are Seth Lugo, currently on this Mets team, or to look to the free agent market to answer that burning question.

Tanner Roark, 33, should be a target that Van Wagenen should look toward to be the team's fifth starter in 2020.

Roark is a former member of the Washington Nationals, so the Mets know first-hand how effective the right hander can be when he is on the bump.

In Roark's seven-year career with the Nationals, Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics he has proven to be an above-average starting pitcher. Roark's pedigree in the league would make him a great fifth starter for the team because he knows what it feels like to be so much more in the league.

Roark was one of the best pitcher's in the league in 2016 when he was a member of the Nationals. He was 16-10 with a 2.83 E.R.A. This culminated in Roark being voted tenth in the National League CY Young race that season. He ultimately lost out to Max Scherzer, his Nationals teammate, for that prestigious award.

Roark has struggled slightly to replicate his career-best 2016 campaign, but has still shown over the past three seasons that he is more than capable of being the fifth starter on a playoff-caliber team.

He was 10-10 with a 4.35 E.R.A. in 2019 for both the Reds and Athletics.

Roark will also not be that costly of an option for the notorious penny-pinching Wilpon's. A contract of approximately $10-11 million will bring the ex-Nat over to another member of the N.L. East.

Roark would be a great free agent signing for Van Wagenen in an off season which has already been a very busy one for the club.