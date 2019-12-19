Amazin' Clubhouse
Teams Have Reportedly Reached out to the Mets About Yoenis Céspedes’ Availability in a Trade

Michael Natale

After Yoenis Céspedes pretty much had no choice but to restructure his contract with the New York Mets because an injury he sustained on his ranch, this has led to questions as to what’s next for the former All Star outfielder.

According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, teams have contacted the Mets to see if they’d have interest in trading Céspedes. DiComo also notes that a trade is not likely to happen at this point. However, this does show that teams do have interest in acquiring Céspedes if he were made available.

Céspedes was due to make $29.5 million in the 2020 season before agreeing to restructure his deal. He now will have a base salary of $10 million, with the possibility to earn another $10 million in incentives. Being that Céspedes is now not making nearly the amount of money he was supposed to in 2020, this does make it possible for the Mets to trade him if they chose to.

The Mets do have a somewhat crowded outfield, and trading Céspedes would allow guys like J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith to receive more playing time. However, it’s not clear what the Mets could receive in a trade for Céspedes, who hasn’t played in over 100 games in a season since 2016.

Since signing his four-year/$110 million deal with the Mets in 2017, Céspedes has played in a total of just 119 games over the last three seasons. Injuries have plagued him since his big payday. Perhaps the Mets will get a motivated Céspedes in 2020 because of the incentives he now has in his contract. Plus, he will be a free agent after the 2020 season. He may want to show teams that he can still be a productive MLB player. Whether that’s with the Mets or another team remains to be seen. 

