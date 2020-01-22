Mets finalizing multi-year deal to make Luis Rojas team's next manager

The Mets are on the verge of hiring Luis Rojas on a multi-year deal to become the team's next manager. It's been over a week since Carlos Beltran and the Mets mutually decided to part ways with their manager whom found himself embroiled in the Astros sign-stealing scandal.

The Amazin's did what many expected and that was to promote from within.

Rojas, 38, is the brother of former Met Moises Alou and son of baseball-lifer Felipe Alou. Rojas served as the team's quality control coach last season. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen looks to be on thin ice, particularly with new owner Steve Cohen taking the reigns of ownership from the Wilpons over the next five seasons.

While Cohen was reportedly not directly involved in the managerial hiring process, it's clear that Van Wagenen wants a first-time manager whom he can control from behind the scenes. Clearly, 52-year old Hensley Muelens, who spent time on Bruce Bochie's staff in San Fransico, is the most qualified candidate. On the contrary, the Mets' GM wants to have control over a younger manager to control his own fate in Queens.