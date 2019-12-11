Mets willing to part ways with Brandon Nimmo in potential Starling Marte with Pirates

The Mets are intrigued with the prospect of acquiring outfielder Starling Marte from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but it begs the question, how much are they willing to give up?

Brandon Nimmo?

Dominic Smith?

According to the most recent reports, the Mets would be looking for a player like Keone Kela or Joe Musgrove in order to part with an everyday starter in Nimmo or promising young outfielder in Smith.

In 2019, Marte hit .295 with 23 homers and 82 RBI in 539 at bats. With unparalleled range in center field, the ability to hit for a high average, a knack for driving in runs and popping the ball over the fence, Marte is truly a five-tool player.

The Mets just watched the Yankees sign Gerrit Cole to a mega deal to solidify the organization's starting rotation for the next nine years. There's no chance the Mets are going to try and match that caliber a move, but bringing in Marte from Pittsburgh would vastly improve the outlook of the outfield and provide a reliable and steady option to patrol the vast outfield at Citi Field.