Mets reportedly toying with idea of starting season without fifth starter

Rick Laughland

Leave it to the Amazin's to try and reinvent the starting pitching wheel. According to a report by Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets are seriously considering trotting out Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and Rick Porcello as their top four starters, while shuffling in Steven Matz and Michael Wacha to start depending on who their opponent is that day. 

They've also entertained the possibility of opting for an opener in the form of either Robert Gsellman or Seth Lugo to throw out the first couple of innings depending on what the analytics data and historical matchups with that day's opponent dictates. 

It's an imaginative scenario that is a product of the Amazin's stockpiling a wealth of starting pitching. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen opted to bring in reinforcements to the starting staff instead of spending big money on bullpen upgrades outside of signing Dellin Betances. 

The tactic has the potential to work as both Wacha and Porcello signed on with the team under the expectation that they would be integral parts of the starting staff.

Newly hired manager Luis Rojas is going to have an immense task on his hands to try and appease an analytics-driven front office and loaded pitching staff with a great deal of talent and ego. 

New York has a good problem to have, but this is a high-risk, high-reward tactic that could easily backfire on Rojas and company. 

As analytics drives the decision of many ballclubs, the success or failure of this system will have a great deal of influence on clubs opting to emulate this in the future. 

 

