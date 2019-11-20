Amazin' Clubhouse
Mets reportedly show interest in free agent catcher Robinson Chirinos

The Amazin's need to please their pitching staff and signing a pitcher-friendly catcher might be just what Noah Syndergaard and company need.

According to the New York Post, the New York Mets have reached out to former Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos during the early hot stove period. 

New York's current catcher, Wilson Ramos, is still owed 10.75 MM for 2020 along with a 1.5MM buyout on the 10MM team option for 2020. 

The veteran backstop hit .238/.347/.443 with 17 home runs, 58 RBIs with a .790 OPS in 114 games. Chirinos is a former teammate of current Mets' manager Carlos Beltran. 

The 35-year old is widely regarded as a terrific game-caller and defensive minded catcher than is more known for his management of the pitching staff than offensive prowess. 

While Ramos hit .288 with 17 home runs and 73 RBI, his numbers don't blow Chirinos' out of the water. Ramos also struggled to get on the same page with Noah Syndergaard in particular as well as the rest of the staff from time to time. 

As the Amazin's look to build on their perceived strength of starting pitching, adding Chirinos into the fold is a potential option. The issue is that Chirinos projects as a starter and with Ramos still under contract for 2020 and a team option for 2021, they may need to explore trading the 32-year old catcher. 

Churinos, at his advanced age of 35, is not the long-term solution at the position, and the Mets will need to figure out how Tomas Nido factors into the team's plans and whether he'll be fit to take over the reigns from either Ramos or Chirinos at some point down the road. 

