Former Mets' manager Bobby Valentine sings 'Meet the Mets' while showing off his baseball memorabilia

Bobby Valentine is one of the most beloved and respected managers in the history of the New York Mets. On Saturday, the baseball-lifer took to Twitter to express his love for the Amazin's and frustration that baseball is not on the docket for the forseeable future.

Thursday was originally scheduled as the Mets' Opening Day against the Washington Nationals, but the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans. The country is under strict quarantine for the time being and the White House's proclaimation that Easter Sunday, April 12, will mark the return to normalcy is wishful thinking.

The fact that millions of people are restricted to staying in their homes has taken a serious toll on the economy and the fact that athletes cannot train for their respective sports is going to have a measurable impact on professional sporting leagues.

To make matters worse for the Mets, Noah Syndergaard underwent season-ending Tommy John Surgery this week, leaving a stocked starting rotation devoid of one of its most powerful arms.

Valentine managed the Mets from 1996-2002, won the 2000 NL Pennant and eleven playoff games during his tenure with the team. The always colorful Valentine has a larger-than life personality that fans gravitate towards and adore.

As a baseball manager, Valentine is as shrewd as they come, noted for his aggressive style in forcing an opponent to make pitching changes and pushing the envelope with runners on base.

So while baseball fans are in a holding pattern for the time being, Valentine's act will at least put a smile on many Mets' fans faces.