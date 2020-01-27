Amazin' Clubhouse
Mets players take to social media to mourn Kobe Bryant's death

Rick Laughland

The outpouring of love for Kobe Bryant following his tragic death is something to behold. Mets players report to Spring Training in a couple of weeks, but everyone's attention was on the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others as his helicopter crashed into the hills outside of Malibu on the way to his daughter's basketball game. 

It's an unthinkable tragedy for a global icon with a budding young basketball player in his daughter, Gianna. Clearly, Bryant's legacy as a basketball player is in a class of its own, but the most touching aspect has been his close relationship with his daughter. For her life to be cut short at the age of 13 is absolutely heartbreaking and a story that every should touch every father out there. 

Jeff McNeil, who played for baseball coach John Altibelli in the Cape Cod League, shared his thoughts on the coach's passing who was in Bryant's helicopter at the time of the crash.  

