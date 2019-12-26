Mets signing Dellin Betances won't solve the team's bullpen deficiencies

Don't pretend like signing Dellin Betances will suddenly transform the Mets bullpen in a juggernaut. New York has its issues. Look no further than turning around Edwin Diaz's control problems and confidence issues along with helping Jeurys Familia get back on track.

Seth Lugo will return to the bullpen, but he has already voiced his displeasure with being relegated to a relief role instead of having an opportunity to start.

The Mets have four potential closers in Betances, Diaz, Familia, and Lug, but you know what they say? If you have four backup closers, you may not have one legiitmate one.

Brodie Van Wagenen saved face by inking the deal with Betances to appease the Mets fan base and put a facelift on what was truly a confusing and risk-filled offseason.

The signings of Michael Wacha and Rick Porcello look great at first blush, but when you look at the fact that both pitchers have been steadily declining along with having the expectation that they'll hold down a starting spot, something has to give.

As the Hot Stove period carries on, the Mets can't and shouldn't be done addressing the bullpen as one man can't be the relief staff's savior.