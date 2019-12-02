Bobby Valentine offers advice to Mets new manager Carlos Beltran: Fix the bullpen; get Yoenis Cespedes back on the field

Bobby Valentine was arguably the most beloved manager in the history of the New York Mets franchise. When he speaks, Mets fans listen. So while the former Amazin's skipper has been out of MLB for almost eight years, he still hit the nail on the head when it comes to the Mets best recipe for success with Carlos Beltran leading the charge.

“I’m pulling for (Beltran),” the former Mets manager told TMZ Sports. “I hope he can get the end of the bullpen together and maybe even get (Yoenis) Cespedes to play a little, and put that group together offensively, so they can be consistent to go with that pitching. And it’s lights out. ”

When asked his thoughts on the hiring of Beltran from player-turned manager, Valentine had little pause in anticipating the first-time skipper can hit the ground running.

“He’s already succeeded in New York,” Valentine said. “He gets it. He’s a real smooth guy. I like everything I’ve ever known about him, the way he played, my interactions with him. I’m all thumbs up.”

Four years out of playoff contention has been a nightmare of sorts for Mets fans, but according to Valentine good times lay ahead for the Amazin's with the reigning two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and NL Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso in the fold.

“Oh, absolutely,” Valentine. “I think those two along with the other young Met players are going to be able to getting the share of the pie, here, or the apple, if you will. It’s exciting for a Met fan.”