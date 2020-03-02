Amazin' Clubhouse
Yankees reportedly interested in Steven Matz; Mets could request Miguel Andujar in return

Rick Laughland

According to the New York Post, the Yankees have reportedly reached out to the Mets about the possiblity of trading for starting pitcher Steven Matz. 

With Luis Severino undergoing Tommy John Surgery, there is a gaping hole in the Yanks starting rotation. James Paxton will be on the shelf until at least May and General Manager Brian Cashman is leaving no stone unturned in filling the void in his starting staff. 

Matz falls in line behind Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, Rick Porcello, and Michael Wacha on the Mets starting pitching rotation. The Amazin's are reportedly tinkering with the idea of going to a rotating fifth starter, depending on that day's matchup, to include either Wacha or Matz or perhaps relievers Seth Lugo or Robert Gsellman as openers. 

This unconventional idea makes Matz more dispensible than ever. The Long Island native has been a serviceable fourth and fifth starter, but has also been wildly inconsistent at times and not the most reliable option. Matz went 11-10 in 2019 with a 4.21 ERA and failed to make it through four innings nine times last year. 

uWhile the Yankees are somewhat desperate to pick up quality starters, the Mets asking price could include Miguel Andujar who is attactive to the Mets for this ability to play at multiple positions. 

Andujar had only 47 at-bats last season before being lost to injury, but in 2018 put together a stellar year with 27 homers, 92 RBIs to go along with a .297 batting average in 149 games played. 

If the Mets could somehow whisk away Andujar from the Bronx, it would be arguably the biggest move Brodie Van Wagenen has made this entire offseason. 

