Steven Matz becomes a name to watch on the Mets' trading block

Rick Laughland

Steven Matz made his debut with the New York Mets back in 2015, but his time with the organization appears to be close to coming to an end. As the Amazin's contemplate ways to improve their roster, the recent signings of Michael Wacha and Rick Porcello create a log-jam at the backend of the starting rotation. 

While Matz was slated as the team's No. 5 starter entering the offseaon, New York has a wealth of quality starting pitching which makes the Long Island native expendable. 

With a career 31-36 record and 4.05 ERA, Matz has endured his share of ups and downs throughout his four-year Met career. Now with Brodie Van Wagenen searching far and wide to help solidify the bullpen and plug holes in the lineup, Matz becomes the odd man out. 

With the hot stove period heating up, Matz's name along with Dominic Smith's and Brandon Nimmo's should be watched very closely to potentially be on the move. 

Has Brandon Nimmo's time in Flushing come to an end?

Justin Rimpi

Should the Mets move on from Brandon Nimmo in order to make a splash in free agency?

Mets to Hold Dellin Betances' Introductory Press Conference Thursday

Michael Natale

The 31-year-old relief pitcher will look to bounce back in 2020 following an injury-plagued season

Mets leave behind a decade they'd like to forget

Rick Laughland

2020 is on the horizon.

Jacob deGrom Named New York Post's Athlete of the Decade

Michael Natale

Jacob deGrom has won back-to-back National League Cy Young Awards.

The X-Factor for the Mets' Bullpen Heading Into the 2020 Season

Michael Natale

The New York Mets will need their bullpen to be much better if they are going to make a playoff run in 2020

Mets Bullpen Now Has Potential Following the Signing of Dellin Betances

Michael Natale

The veteran relief pitcher might be the missing piece to this New York Mets bullpen

Mets signing Dellin Betances won't solve the team's bullpen deficiencies

Rick Laughland

The clutch reliever can't be the bullpen's savior.

Mets need to say 'No' to Nolan Arenado trade with Rockies

Rick Laughland

The Rockies third baseman is on the trading block.

Ex-Yankees Skips Bronx for Queens

Michael Cohen

Mets Get Needed Bullpen Arm, Albiet with Injury History

Mets post Christmas Tweet video starring 'Polar Bear' Pete Alonso

Rick Laughland

It's the most wonderful time of the year for the New York Mets.