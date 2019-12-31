Steven Matz becomes a name to watch on the Mets' trading block

Steven Matz made his debut with the New York Mets back in 2015, but his time with the organization appears to be close to coming to an end. As the Amazin's contemplate ways to improve their roster, the recent signings of Michael Wacha and Rick Porcello create a log-jam at the backend of the starting rotation.

While Matz was slated as the team's No. 5 starter entering the offseaon, New York has a wealth of quality starting pitching which makes the Long Island native expendable.

With a career 31-36 record and 4.05 ERA, Matz has endured his share of ups and downs throughout his four-year Met career. Now with Brodie Van Wagenen searching far and wide to help solidify the bullpen and plug holes in the lineup, Matz becomes the odd man out.

With the hot stove period heating up, Matz's name along with Dominic Smith's and Brandon Nimmo's should be watched very closely to potentially be on the move.