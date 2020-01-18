The Mets Are Reportedly Considering Dusty Baker For Their Managerial Vacancy

With the New York Mets again getting set to interview candidates to fill their managerial vacancy, one name to keep an eye on is Dusty Baker. According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, Baker is someone upper-management is looking into as a candidate to be their next manager.

Baker was not considered for the Mets' managerial vacancy the first time around this offseason. The job was eventually given to Carlos Beltran, but he and the Mets mutually agreed to part ways following the MLB's report on the Houston Astros' cheating scandal, which did mention Beltran's name in it.

Baker last managed in 2017 for the Washington Nationals. Before his time with the Nationals, Baker had stops as a manager with the San Francisco Giants, the Chicago Cubs, and the Cincinnati Reds.

It has yet to be reported as to if the Mets will actually interview Baker, but a candidate like him does make sense for this team. The Mets are in an unusual spot because they are searching for a new manager at an odd time here in January. At age 70, Baker is a veteran manager who has done it many times before.

It would make sense for the Mets to hire someone like Baker given the fact that he has prior experience as a manager. It would be a difficult task for a first-year manager to take over this team given that the start of the season is right around the corner. Spring Training will be here before we know it.

It will be interesting to see who the Mets end up hiring as their next manager. You'd think they'd want someone with experience, but that may not necessarily be the case because they did hire Beltran, who was set to be a manager for the first time in his career.

But, this is a unique circumstance for the Mets. It's a rare site to see a team in search of a new manager in January. But, that's the situation the Mets have found themselves in.