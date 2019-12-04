Mets Looking To Move Bad Contracts of Jeurys Familia and Jed Lowrie

At least New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen can admit when he made a bad move. In the case of Jeurys Familia and Jed Lowrie, two bad moves. According to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic, the Mets are looking for a trade suitor for one or both players.

With Familia still due 22 million through the 2021 season and Lowrie still due 13 million through the 2020 season, it will take a minor miracle for a team to take a flyer on either player. The Wipons and ownership haven't made the team's payroll public knowledge, but this appears to be a cost-cutting measure for an organization that is historically frugal.

There's another word that Mets fans often use, but we won't even go there.

According to Rosenthal, the Mets are hoping to pair Lowrie or Familia with a team friendly deal to balance the payroll hit. A main trade candidate could be Dominic Smith, who comes on the cheap and still has major upside that could be appealing to many teams.

Barely one year after the Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano trade that went wrong, Van Wagenen is now trying to clean up another mess that he created during free agency by signing Familia and Lowrie.

As the Hot Stove period kicks off, it appears the Mets are doing more damage control at this point then they are hunting for new talent to improve the squad.