MLB considering alternative sites instead of empty stadiums if coronavirus impacts Opening Day

Rick Laughland

Major League Baseball is kicking around the idea of having teams play in other stadiums that are less impacted by the conronavirus outbreak. Reportedly, the Seattle Mariners have been in touch with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and his office about the possibility of teams staying at their springin training facilities in Arizona or Florida.  

This alternative provides a reasonable solution instead of games being held without fans in the stadium due to concerns of the virus spreading. 

The city of Seattle has already banned gatherings of 250 people or more and if the pandemic isn't under control in two weeks ahead of Opening Day, all sporting leagues will need to have conitingency plans in place. 

MLB is lucky that it has spring training facilities to fall back on while the NBA, NHL, and many professional soccer leagues have already or are on the verge of facing the prospect of playing in an empty stadium without fans. 

It's eerie to think of Opening Day baseball without all the hoopla and fanfare, but in the case of the Mets, Port St. Lucie could provide an interesting experience for people to take in at the ballpark and on television. 

Kudos to Major League Baseball for being proactive about this pandemic, but of course Mets fans are going to be disappointed with the idea that Citi Field won't host the opener. 

Strange times indeed for sports fans, but if one thing is for certain, leagues across the world are doing their part to make sure this virus is under control. 

