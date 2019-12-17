The Mets Reportedly are "Not Likely" to Sign Dellin Betances

Yes Network's Jack Curry reported on Monday that the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies had emerged as the favorites to land Dellin Betances. However, one day later, and it looks like the Mets are on their way out of the running.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Mets are "not likely" to sign Betances. Heyman also notes that Betances seeks a one-year deal for around $10 million.

The 31-year-old free agent has been one of the better relief pitchers in baseball since 2014. Unfortunately for Betances, he's coming off of an injury-plagued 2019 season. So, he's searching for a one-year deal to prove he's still one of the MLB's most consistent relief pitchers.

Betances seems like the perfect fit for a Mets bullpen that struggled in 2019. In his career, he has a 2.36 ERA and 621 strikeouts in 381.2 innings pitched. He's a four-time All Star, and he knows how to handle New York being that he pitched eight seasons for the New York Yankees. He's pitched in some big spots for some very good Yankees teams.

Betances has also pitched in a wide variety of roles. He can be called upon to save some games, but he's made his living more as a setup man.

The Mets' pursuit of Betances has been a rollercoaster. Obviously they haven't been completely ruled out yet, but at this point, it looks like they will not be signing him. Either way, this team still could use some bullpen help.