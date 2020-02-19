Amazin' Clubhouse
Top Stories
News

Yoenis Cespedes dodging the media during Spring Training is latest reminder he's not worth the Mets resigning

Rick Laughland

Yoenis Cespedes is already at odds with Mets beat reporters as he refused to speak with them during the opening of Spring training. 

 "Not today, not tomorrow, not at all this year," when reporters attempted to interview him. 

It's understandable that the Mets' outfielder is a bit grumpy as he forfeited almost $20 million due to a restructured deal that stemmed from his ankle injury. The injury, which reportedly was caused by Cespedes tangling with a wild boar at his ranch, is one of the most bizarre off the field injuries we've seen. 

Cespedes' $29.5 million salay figure will drop below $10 million in 2020, but he has the opportunity to recoup a great deal of that if he hits certain incentives in his contract. That's a big "if", and clearly Cespedes wasn't in any type of mood to respond to reporters. 

 "Because I don't want to," he when asked by the media why he won't talk.

Cespedes' issues seem to stop at the media scrutiny he underwent in light of last year's injury that caused him to miss the season. Not only did the injury derail his chance at helping the Mets make the playoffs, but the way he and the organization swept the situation under the rug, rubbed many Mets' fans the wrong way. 

 "To my fans, maybe," Cespedes offered when asked if he'll speak to Mets' fans. 

Even General manager Brodie Van Wagenen was guarded with his words as he's cautiously optimistic that Cespedes can be a contributor, but doesn't want to add any pressure to La Potencia. 

"He has his uniform back on. We watched him take batting practice out here (Monday). That's a huge start," said Van Wagenen. "A lot of us have missed seeing him play over the last two seasons. He's worked incredibly hard, but to see him with a bat in his hands, to see him playing catch and taking balls in the outfield is really exciting. As we look forward to spring training, we don't want to put too many expectations on him, but we want to keep the progress that we've made so far."

"

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

First injury of Mets' Spring Training hits as Seth Lugo breaks toe in Hotel Incident

Mets reliever suffers a minor injury at his hotel.

Rick Laughland

Can Yoenis Cespedes be an everyday player in 2020?

Cespedes will be a free agent after the 2020 season.

Michael Natale

Tim Tebow turns down offer from XFL to stay with Mets's minors in pursuit of MLB dreams

Former Heisman Trophy winner wants to stay with the Amazin's over a second chance at professional football.

Rick Laughland

Brodie Van Wagenen fires back at Zack Wheeler for taking shots at Mets

The former Mets pitcher doesn't have warm and fuzzy feelings for the Amazin's.

Rick Laughland

Alex Rodriguez reportedly may have interest in buying the Mets

Alex Rodriguez is reportedly a name to keep an eye on as the Wilpons look to sell the New York Mets

Michael Natale

Former Astros J.D. Davis and Jake Marisnick discuss sign-stealing scandal that went on in Houston

Davis and Marisnick were teammates in Houston during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Michael Natale

Astros Carlos Correa calls report Carlos Beltran forced ex-teammates to comply with sign-stealing system is 'straight up bulls--t'

The former Mets manager is vindicated by ex-teammate.

Rick Laughland

Mets' Fred Wilpon to 'focus on the future' of ownership situation and intends to move 'foward to find a new transaction'

Mets owner speaks to the media.

Rick Laughland

Edwin Diaz and Jeurys Familia expect big things from Mets bullpen in 2020

Both Diaz and Familia will look to have bounce back seasons in 2020.

Michael Natale

Yoenis Cepedes enters contract year more motivated than ever, but that doesn't mean Mets should consider resigning him

Amazin's should stay away from Yoenis Cespedes after the 2020 season.

Rick Laughland