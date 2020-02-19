Yoenis Cespedes dodging the media during Spring Training is latest reminder he's not worth the Mets resigning

Yoenis Cespedes is already at odds with Mets beat reporters as he refused to speak with them during the opening of Spring training.

"Not today, not tomorrow, not at all this year," when reporters attempted to interview him.

It's understandable that the Mets' outfielder is a bit grumpy as he forfeited almost $20 million due to a restructured deal that stemmed from his ankle injury. The injury, which reportedly was caused by Cespedes tangling with a wild boar at his ranch, is one of the most bizarre off the field injuries we've seen.

Cespedes' $29.5 million salay figure will drop below $10 million in 2020, but he has the opportunity to recoup a great deal of that if he hits certain incentives in his contract. That's a big "if", and clearly Cespedes wasn't in any type of mood to respond to reporters.

"Because I don't want to," he when asked by the media why he won't talk.

Cespedes' issues seem to stop at the media scrutiny he underwent in light of last year's injury that caused him to miss the season. Not only did the injury derail his chance at helping the Mets make the playoffs, but the way he and the organization swept the situation under the rug, rubbed many Mets' fans the wrong way.

"To my fans, maybe," Cespedes offered when asked if he'll speak to Mets' fans.

Even General manager Brodie Van Wagenen was guarded with his words as he's cautiously optimistic that Cespedes can be a contributor, but doesn't want to add any pressure to La Potencia.

"He has his uniform back on. We watched him take batting practice out here (Monday). That's a huge start," said Van Wagenen. "A lot of us have missed seeing him play over the last two seasons. He's worked incredibly hard, but to see him with a bat in his hands, to see him playing catch and taking balls in the outfield is really exciting. As we look forward to spring training, we don't want to put too many expectations on him, but we want to keep the progress that we've made so far."

"