Mets advisor, ESPN Analyst Jessica Mendoza rips Mike Fiers for exposing Astros sign-stealing scandal

Jessica Mendoza isn't a fan of whistleblowers. Speaking on ESPN's Golic and Wingo show, Mendoza revealed her thoughts on former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers outing his team for its illegal sign-stealing scheme.

“Honestly, it made me sad for the sport that this is how it all got found out,” Mendoza said on ESPN’s “Golic and Wingo” on Thursday. “This wasn’t something that MLB naturally investigated or other teams complained about because they naturally heard about and then investigation happened.

“It came from within. It was a plate that was a part of it, that benefitted from it during the regular season when he was a part of the team. When I first heard about it, it hits you like any teammate would. It’s something that you don’t do.”

In addition to her duties at ESPN, Mendoza is a special advisor to the Mets. The Amazin's have yet to address the controversy, but it's very odd that Mendoza would attack Fiers instead of villfying Houston for cheating the integrity of the game.

Mendoza's comments have caused quite a stir in the social media world and they come at a time when the organization has remained mum on the entire situation. It's clear that Mendoza may want to walk back her comments given the fact that she now created another mess for the Mets to clean-up relating to a current employee.