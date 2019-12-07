Mets among several teams interested in former Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello

Multiple reports indicate that the New York Mets and free agent pitcher Rick Porcello have mutual interest this offseason. The 30-year old Morristown native has been a reliable starter over the past few seasons as he's made a minimum of 28 games throughout the first nine seasons of his career.

Porcello earned a hefty payday with the Red Sox several years back inking a 4-year, $82.5M deal back in 2016. Now with his services going to the highest bidder, the major factor working against the Mets is that Porcello's agent is Scott Boras.

Although, Porcello did suffer through a less than stellar year in 2019 when he posted a whopping 5.52 ERA just one-year after being part of Boston's World Series team and producing a 17-7 record and 4.72 ERA

Porcello would fit nicely into a Mets starting rotation that is right-dominant with Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and the lone lefty in Steven Matz. The question will be: can the Mets still afford him on the payroll with the Wilpons still in the picture?

The Amazin's didn't even make an offer to Zack Wheeler, and while they interviewed Joe Girardi it was reported they were reluctant to pay him top dollar. Brodie Van Wagenen's constant input and control over his day to day decision made for a toxic scenario.

As the Mets are in the midst of an ownership transition from the frugal Wilpons to billionaire Steven Cohen, it will certainly change the narrative of offseasons to come. Porcello is absolutely on the Mets radar, but fans will have to see when the organization will adopt an agressive strategy and chase highly coveted free agents.