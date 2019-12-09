Amazin' Clubhouse
Top Stories
News

Mets Ownership change will put embattled GM Brodie Van Wagenen on thin ice

Rick Laughland

Jeff Wilpon led the charge in hiring Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen whose first season in the team's front office was filled with mostly head-scratching moves. Between acquiring an underachieving and often-injured infielder in Robinson Cano and an erratic and mentally broken closer in Edwin Diaz from the Mariners, Van Wagenen didn't exactly have an awe-inspiring offseason last year. 

Add in the fact that prized free agent signing Jed Lowrie barely saw the field and bringing back an underwhelming reliever in Jeurys Familia, whom never regained his top form, and New York's GM has seen better days. 

Now, with a reported ownership change looming as Fred and Jeff Wilpon will be handing off majority ownership to billionaire Steve Cohen, Van Wagenen's future with the team is less than certain. 

Cohen is notorious for being a shrewd and ruthless businessman whom is results-oriented. He stops at nothing to achieve his goals, and was reportedly relentless in pursuing the Wilpons to increase his stake in the team from eight percent to eighty percent in the next five years by offering a fortune to increase his stake.

It helps to have deep pockets, but terrific business acumen and lifelong Mets fandom, Cohen has all the intangibles to make the Mets great again. 

It's unclear when Cohen's power of influence will start to take place, but he's reportedly taking over as 51 percent owner as soon as the sale becomes official. 

The Mets have not been linked to any top tiered free agents in Anthony Rendon, Garrett Cole and the like, but have contacted former Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello among several other teams. 

Time will tell how Cohen's pursuit of perfection will impact the organization, but it's unlikely that Van Wagenen will survive another season that doesn't bear any fruit. No division title and no playoff appearance would drive Van Wagenen right out of town. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen will have his work cut out for him at MLB Winter Meetings

Justin Rimpi
0

What will the Mets do at the Winter Meetings?

Mets among several teams interested in former Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello

Rick Laughland
1 0

The New Jersey native could play closer to home in 2020.

Brad Brach returns to New York Mets

Justin Rimpi
0

Brad Brach wil help to shore up the Mets shaky bullpen heading into 2020

Five Options the Mets Should Consider to Fill Their Fifth Starter Hole

Michael Natale
0

The New York Mets will either fill the hole in house or through free agency.

How will new acquisition Jake Marisnick fit into the Mets outfield?

Justin Rimpi
0

Jake Marisnick to be welcome addition to New York Mets outfield

Amazin' Clubhouse Podcast: Wilpons selling controlling interest in Mets to billionaire Steve Cohen

Rick Laughland
0

Mets fans across the country are rejoicing.

Mets’ J.D. Davis Talks About the Astros’ Alleged Sign Stealing Tactics

Larry Stansbury
0

J.D. Davis

Mets fans finally get what they're asking for as Wilpons will eventually relinquish majority stake to Billionaire Steve Cohen

Rick Laughland
0

There will be a change of ownership happening in Queens.

BREAKING: Wilpons to sell controlling interest in Mets to Steve Cohen over five year period

Rick Laughland
0

Mets fans are finally seeing the Wilpons sell the team.

Mets lose Zack Wheeler to Phillies

Michael Cohen
0

Wheeler joins Phils for 4-years, $118 Mil.