Mets Ownership change will put embattled GM Brodie Van Wagenen on thin ice

Jeff Wilpon led the charge in hiring Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen whose first season in the team's front office was filled with mostly head-scratching moves. Between acquiring an underachieving and often-injured infielder in Robinson Cano and an erratic and mentally broken closer in Edwin Diaz from the Mariners, Van Wagenen didn't exactly have an awe-inspiring offseason last year.

Add in the fact that prized free agent signing Jed Lowrie barely saw the field and bringing back an underwhelming reliever in Jeurys Familia, whom never regained his top form, and New York's GM has seen better days.

Now, with a reported ownership change looming as Fred and Jeff Wilpon will be handing off majority ownership to billionaire Steve Cohen, Van Wagenen's future with the team is less than certain.

Cohen is notorious for being a shrewd and ruthless businessman whom is results-oriented. He stops at nothing to achieve his goals, and was reportedly relentless in pursuing the Wilpons to increase his stake in the team from eight percent to eighty percent in the next five years by offering a fortune to increase his stake.

It helps to have deep pockets, but terrific business acumen and lifelong Mets fandom, Cohen has all the intangibles to make the Mets great again.

It's unclear when Cohen's power of influence will start to take place, but he's reportedly taking over as 51 percent owner as soon as the sale becomes official.

The Mets have not been linked to any top tiered free agents in Anthony Rendon, Garrett Cole and the like, but have contacted former Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello among several other teams.

Time will tell how Cohen's pursuit of perfection will impact the organization, but it's unlikely that Van Wagenen will survive another season that doesn't bear any fruit. No division title and no playoff appearance would drive Van Wagenen right out of town.