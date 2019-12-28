New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo has seen his name come up in trade rumors time and time again during the 2019 off season.

New York Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen throughout his tenure with the team has been willing to swing for the fences in free agency. Some examples of this were Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano being acquired from the Seattle Mariners during the 2018 off season, and the signing of ex-Yankees reliever Dellin Betances. Both were certainly a high risk, high reward signings.

Van Wagenen should not hesitate to pull the trigger on shipping Nimmo out of Flushing in order to pull off a blockbuster transaction that would shake up the baseball world.

Nimmo had an injury riddled 2019 campaign that only allowed him to suit up in 69 games last season. In Nimmo's only full season in Major League Baseball, 2018, he only appeared in 140 games and hit a pedestrian .263 with 17 home runs and 47 R.B.I.'s.

Nimmo, 27, will be slotted as the New York Mets center fielder when Opening Day 2020 rolls around, but he should be used as trade bait in order to acquire an All-Star player like Nolan Arenado, Fransisco Lindor, or even Starling Marte.

All three of these former All-Star's would upgrade the club significantly heading into the 2020, and the loss of Nimmo would not be as detrimental as some Mets fans like to believe that it would be.

It has been reported recently that Van Wagenen, and the rest of the Mets brass, have considered including Nimmo in any trade to be a non-starter.

This is a mistake by the club because Nimmo, while extremely promising, has proven absolutely nothing at the Major League level. He has only been able to play one full season in the league, and is a career .254 hitter while also being a below-average defender.

In 2018, Nimmo finished with a -1.0 Defensive Wins Above Replacement at all three outfield positions.

The truth about Nimmo is that during his tenure with his Mets his potential has far outweighed his actual production on the diamond.

The Mets have improved marginally this off season, and parting ways with Ninmo will allow the 'Amazin's' to improve dramatically and keep pace with the other team's in the increasingly competitive National League East.