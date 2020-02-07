The Wilpons and Steve Cohen release statements as sale of Mets falls through

Amazin' Clubhouse
Michael Natale

After it appeared as though Steve Cohen would be taking over as the majority owner of the New York Mets within a few years, his deal with the Wilpons fell through. That now seems to be official following statements put out by both Cohen and the Wilpons. 

"I’m very disappointed we couldn’t work out a deal," Cohen said in a statement according to Newsday's Tim Healey. "But as an eight percent holder I’m looking forward to a higher bid for the team. I want to thank the fans for their support and the respect they showed me and I want to thank Commissioner Manfred and MLB for their support through the process."

Cohen continued and said "I gave it my best shot." 

"The transaction between Sterling and Steve Cohen was a highly complicated one," the Wilpons said in a statement according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. "Despite the efforts of the parties over the past several months, it became apparent that the transaction as contemplated would have been too difficult to execute." 

In closing, they said "Sterling still intends now to pursue a new transaction and has engaged Allen & Company to manage that process."  

That's a key piece of information that the Wilpons put out there at the end of their statement. Despite their deal falling through with Cohen, the Wilpons still are actively looking to find a new buyer. 

Questions have emerged as to why the deal fell through. According to The New York Post, the disagreement was over the fact that Cohen would be paying hundreds of millions of dollars over the five-year transition period, however, the Wilpons wanted full decision-making duties over those five years. The two sides could not reach an agreement, and as a result the deal fell through. 

Either way, it still appears as though the Mets are for sale. When a new buyer comes along remains to be seen. 

