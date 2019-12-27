Amazin' Clubhouse
The X-Factor for the Mets' Bullpen Heading Into the 2020 Season

Michael Natale

When the 2020 season begins for the New York Mets, all eyes will be on their bullpen. If not for their relief pitching struggles in 2019, this team likely would have made it to the playoffs. This bullpen will have some questions marks heading into next season. So, when the 2020 season begins, who will be the Mets' x-factor in the bullpen? 

The answer to this question is pretty simple. It's Edwin Diaz. 

Diaz is coming off of a disastrous 2019 season, in which was his first year in New York with the Mets. He posted career highs in ERA (5.59), losses (7), hits (58), and home runs (15). Expectations were high for Diaz after the Mets acquired him from the Seattle Mariners, but he could not get into a groove in 2019. 

Well, fortunately for Diaz, the 2019 season is over, and it's time for him to look forward to 2020. At just 25-years-old, the Mets are not going to give up on him just yet. This is a guy who saved 57 games and had a 1.96 ERA in 2018. He had a letdown year, but you can tell his stuff is still there. The key for Diaz is finding command of his pitches, and even more importantly, he needs to regain some confidence. 

As this Mets bullpen is currently constructed, it seems likely that Diaz will have an opportunity to be the team's closer in 2020. Just imagine this Mets bullpen if Diaz can return to old form? With Seth Lugo, Dellin Betances, and Justin Wilson, among others, this bullpen has a chance to be pretty good next season. But, the key is Diaz. If he's pitching like his old dominant self, that makes this bullpen even stronger. 

The 2020 season is a big one for the former all-star closer, and this Mets bullpen will only go as far as Diaz can take them. There's a lot of pressure riding on Diaz's shoulders. Playing in New York can be a lot different than playing in Seattle. 

Let's see if Edwin Diaz can bounce back in 2020. There's no denying his importance to this Mets bullpen. He's clearly not only the x-factor of this bullpen, but one can argue that he's also the x-factor of the entire team. 

