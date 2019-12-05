Mets fans finally get what they're asking for as Wilpons will eventually relinquish majority stake to Billionaire Steve Cohen

The New York Mets might finally be able to operate like a big market team. After years upon years of Mets fans moaning and groaning about the Wilpon family's unwillingness to expand the payroll and shell out cash for high-priced free agents, the fan base might finally get what its asking for.

Steve Cohen of Point72 Asset Management will take over controlling interest in the team as Fred and Jeff Wilpon have reportedly expressed an interest in parting ways with 80 percent ownership within five years.

Cohen has been listed as one of the 35 wealthiest individuals in the United States and his deep pockets and willingness to stop at nothing to make the Mets a winning ball club are enough reason to make fans giddy.

On a day when the Mets watched the Phillies sign Zack Wheeler to a mega $118 million, 4-year deal, the hope is the Amazin's will flip the script and be among the biggest spenders in all of baseball.

Under Sandy Alderson, the Mets operated like a mid to small market team, and while it culminated in a berth in the World Series in 2015, frustrating began to mount as the team passed up on big free agent signing after free agent signing.

Speaking with Mark Herr of Cohe Private Ventures, Cohen's family office, Cohen has supposedly been a "lifelong fan of the franchise going back ot the days at the Polo Grounds."

The 1962 Mets were brought up as a lean time in the franchise's history that Cohen himself witnessed and suffered through during that period.

While it's great to hear that a lifelong Mets fan turned entreprenuer and investment mogul is taking over the franchise, but fans are most concerned with his willingness to increase the payroll limit and take a hands off approach by allowing the baseball people to make the baseball decisions.