Amazin' Clubhouse
Login

Mets fans finally get what they're asking for as Wilpons will eventually relinquish majority stake to Billionaire Steve Cohen

Rick Laughland
by

There will be a change of ownership happening in Queens.

The New York Mets might finally be able to operate like a big market team. After years upon years of Mets fans moaning and groaning about the Wilpon family's unwillingness to expand the payroll and shell out cash for high-priced free agents, the fan base might finally get what its asking for. 

Steve Cohen of Point72 Asset Management will take over controlling interest in the team as Fred and Jeff Wilpon have reportedly expressed an interest in parting ways with 80 percent ownership within five years. 

Cohen has been listed as one of the 35 wealthiest individuals in the United States and his deep pockets and willingness to stop at nothing to make the Mets a winning ball club are enough reason to make fans giddy. 

On a day when the Mets watched the Phillies sign Zack Wheeler to a mega $118 million, 4-year deal, the hope is the Amazin's will flip the script and be among the biggest spenders in all of baseball. 

Under Sandy Alderson, the Mets operated like a mid to small market team, and while it culminated in a berth in the World Series in 2015, frustrating began to mount as the team passed up on big free agent signing after free agent signing. 

Speaking with Mark Herr of Cohe Private Ventures, Cohen's family office, Cohen has supposedly been a "lifelong fan of the franchise going back ot the days at the Polo Grounds." 

The 1962 Mets were brought up as a lean time in the franchise's history that Cohen himself witnessed and suffered through during that period. 

While it's great to hear that a lifelong Mets fan turned entreprenuer and investment mogul is taking over the franchise, but fans are most concerned with his willingness to increase the payroll limit and take a hands off approach by allowing the baseball people to make the baseball decisions. 

Comments
BREAKING: Wilpons to sell controlling interest in Mets to Steve Cohen over five year period
Rick Laughland
EditorRick Laughland
Comment
Mets lose Zack Wheeler to Phillies
Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen
Comment
Mets Looking To Move Bad Contracts of Jeurys Familia and Jed Lowrie
Rick Laughland
EditorRick Laughland
Comment
One-Year Later: Looking Back at the Cano/Diaz Trade
Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen
Comment
Should New York Mets Force Robinson Cano to Take Reduced Role Heading Into Next Season?
Justin Rimpi
Justin Rimpi
Comment
Mets reportedly showing interest in Brewers reliever Josh Hader
Rick Laughland
EditorRick Laughland
Comment
Ask Amazin' Clubhouse
Rick Laughland
EditorRick Laughland
Comment
Bobby Valentine offers advice to Mets new manager Carlos Beltran: Fix the bullpen; get Yoenis Cespedes back on the field
Rick Laughland
EditorRick Laughland
Comment
New York Mets Free Agent Wish List: Tanner Roark
Justin Rimpi
Justin Rimpi
Comment
Phillies in hot pursuit of Didi Gregorius and Dellin Betances; should Mets make a play for either?
Rick Laughland
EditorRick Laughland
Comment