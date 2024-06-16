This Mets’ Interesting Case For His First All-Star Game Berth
Brandon Nimmo has grown into a New York Mets mainstay.
The Cheyenne, Wyo., native made his Major League debut in 2016 as a 23-year-old and is now an everyday part of the Mets’ outfield.
In his past two seasons he’s hit 40 home runs and batted .274 each season. In 2022 he had a Major League-leading seven triples. He’s also hit 30 doubles in each of his last two seasons.
The batting average isn’t quite where it’s been the past two seasons, but he’s pacing for the same kind of power numbers.
But is that enough to get Nimmo somewhere he’s never been before — the All-Star Game?
Recently MLB.com put together a list of seven under-the-radar All-Star candidates in each league and Nimmo made the list.
With a .220 batting average, why the selection? It’s something MLB.com focused on inside the numbers.
It’s what Nimmo is doing when it really counts that might help him sneak on the team that only first baseman Pete Alonso and pitcher Kodai Senga made last year.
When it comes to runners in scoring position, Nimmo is batting .291 with a .982 OPS. When the stakes get even higher — two outs with runners in scoring position — he’s batting .391 with a 1.152 OPS.
MLB.com also pointed out there is a clearer path to an outfield spot in the National League. Last year’s elected starters were Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr., the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts and Arizona’s Corbin Carroll.
Acuña is out for the season with an injury and Betts is no longer an outfielder. Only Carroll is on the ballot and he’s taken a step back offensively from a season ago.
The backup outfielders were Philadelphia’s Nick Castellanos, Arizona’s Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and now-New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto.
The outlook is much different at the position this year, and Nimmo could benefit — if those that select the team are willing to look inside the numbers.