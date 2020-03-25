Noah Syndergaard shutdown for the year paints clearer picture for Mets's starting rotation

The New York Mets announced today that after experience elbow discomfort following his last Spring Training outing, it was determined that right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard will undergo season-ending Tommy John Surgery.

“After experiencing discomfort in his elbow before Spring Training was suspended due to the pandemic, Noah and our health and performance department have been in constant contact,” said Executive Vice President and General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen. “Based on the persistence of his symptoms, Noah underwent a physical examination and MRI that revealed the ligament tear. A second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache confirmed the diagnosis and the recommendation for surgery. Noah is an incredibly hard worker and a tremendous talent. While this is unfortunate, we have no doubt that Noah will be able to return to full strength and continue to be an integral part of our Championship pursuits in the future.”

The news is not good by any stretch of the imagination, but Mets' fans at least will see the team's starting rotation start to take form.

Now with Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman, Rick Porcello, Michale Wacha and Steven Matz or Seth Lugo rounding out the rotation, the Amazin's won't be looking to trade any pitchers at this point with a major horse leaving the stable due to injury.

Thursday marks what would have been Opening Day and while the news is devastating to Mets' fans, the current COVID-19 pandemic has put things into perspective and helped people realize how fragile things can be during these hectic times.