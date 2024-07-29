Tigers Ace Is On Mets' Radar To Replace Kodai Senga, Per Insider
The New York Mets got some extremely rough news recently.
New York lost Kodai Senga for the rest of the regular season as he suffered a calf injury in just his first start of the season. The Mets have been waiting for Senga to return since Spring Training and it was expected that he would help take the club's rotation to another level, but not they need to go back to the drawing board.
The Mets have scratched and clawed their way out of the bottom of the National League standings but now they may need to consider adding to the rotation because of the fact that Senga won't be coming back in the regular season.
There could be some players out there who could help ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline on July 30th and Detroit Tigers hurler Jack Flaherty was mentioned as a fit by The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"The Mets' focus at the trade deadline was to improve their bullpen depth, which they accomplished with the trades for relievers Phil Maton and Ryne Stanek," Bowden said. "However, their plans changed Saturday when Kodai Senga was diagnosed with a calf strain that is expected to keep him out the rest of the regular season. Now they will pivot and try to trade for a starter such as Jack Flaherty of the (Detroit Tigers), Erick Fedde of the (Chicago White Sox), or Yusei Kikuchi of the Blue Jays."
Flaherty has been one of the most talked about trade candidates over the last few months and it be surprising if he didn't get moved at this point.
