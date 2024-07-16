Tigers High-Leverage Reliever Could Be Option To Bolster Mets' Bullpen
The New York Mets' bullpen likely will get a facelift over the next few weeks.
New York has turned things around and has been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last few weeks. The Mets would hold a playoff spot if the season were to end today. New York's starting rotation is in a good spot, the offensive finally is clicking, and the Mets are finding ways to stack up wins.
The Mets are in a good spot and should get even better with a strong deadline. Unlike many teams, the Mets aren't looking for help for the starting rotation and really do just need to add to the bullpen.
With the deadline approaching, rumors have started to swirl about who possibly could be on the move. One player who has been mentioned in rumors is Detroit Tigers' high-leverage reliever Andrew Chafin.
Chafin joined the Tigers ahead of the 2024 campaign and has a 3.66 ERA so far in 36 appearances to go along with a 41-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
He has a career 3.42 ERA in 11 big league seasons and likely will be on the move this summer. He is no stranger to being traded and the Mets should be in the market for a move. Chafin would give the Mets another dependable lefty in the bullpen as they look to make up more ground in the standings.
If you had said the Mets were going to be buyers over a month ago, some would've been shocked. That is the reality now, and the Mets are looking great.
