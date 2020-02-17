Amazin' Clubhouse
Top Stories
News

Tim Tebow turns down offer from XFL to stay with Mets' minors in pursuit of MLB dreams

Rick Laughland

Tim Tebow is entering his fifth season with the New York Mets and the minor leaguer isn't giving up on his big league dreams just yet. Despite the XFL's best efforts to lure him away from baseball, Tebow is sticking to the baseball diamond this upcoming season. 

"There was some communication,” Tebow told reporters on Sunday about mutual interest between him and XFL. 

While Tebow has yet to get a big league call-up, the throught is that he has an outside chance to at least make an appearance in Queens. 

"We had a couple conversations,” Tebow added. “But it was pretty clear that this was — I love what they’re doing. I think it has a chance to have success. And I think that’s great. And so I think there needs to be a place for a lot of players that are really good and should and could be playing in the NFL and are better than a lot of NFL players. And there’s a chance they’re going to be seen. So I think it’s awesome and I think it’s good for a lot of guys that are going to get a spot on an NFL roster because they’re going show a team that they’re worth it. But for me this is what I wanted to do and pursuit it and be all in and just, yeah.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brodie Van Wagenen fires back at Zack Wheeler for taking shots at Mets

The former Mets pitcher doesn't have warm and fuzzy feelings for the Amazin's.

Rick Laughland

Alex Rodriguez reportedly may have interest in buying the Mets

Alex Rodriguez is reportedly a name to keep an eye on as the Wilpons look to sell the New York Mets

Michael Natale

Former Astros J.D. Davis and Jake Marisnick discuss sign-stealing scandal that went on in Houston

Davis and Marisnick were teammates in Houston during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Michael Natale

Astros Carlos Correa calls report Carlos Beltran forced ex-teammates to comply with sign-stealing system is 'straight up bulls--t'

The former Mets manager is vindicated by ex-teammate.

Rick Laughland

Mets' Fred Wilpon to 'focus on the future' of ownership situation and intends to move 'foward to find a new transaction'

Mets owner speaks to the media.

Rick Laughland

Edwin Diaz and Jeurys Familia expect big things from Mets bullpen in 2020

Both Diaz and Familia will look to have bounce back seasons in 2020.

Michael Natale

Yoenis Cepedes enters contract year more motivated than ever, but that doesn't mean Mets should consider resigning him

Amazin's should stay away from Yoenis Cespedes after the 2020 season.

Rick Laughland

Jessica Mendoza steps away from special advisor role with Mets; will have new and expanded job at ESPN

Menzoda will continue to work for ESPN in a wide variety of roles.

Michael Natale

Mets officially acknowledge deal for Wilpons to sell team to Steve Cohen is off; Wilpons still actively looking to sell team

Things have gone haywire in Queens.

Rick Laughland

The Wilpons and Steve Cohen release statements as sale of Mets falls through

The Wilpons will still be in search of a new buyer for the New York Mets.

Michael Natale