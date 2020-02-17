Tim Tebow is entering his fifth season with the New York Mets and the minor leaguer isn't giving up on his big league dreams just yet. Despite the XFL's best efforts to lure him away from baseball, Tebow is sticking to the baseball diamond this upcoming season.

"There was some communication,” Tebow told reporters on Sunday about mutual interest between him and XFL.

While Tebow has yet to get a big league call-up, the throught is that he has an outside chance to at least make an appearance in Queens.

"We had a couple conversations,” Tebow added. “But it was pretty clear that this was — I love what they’re doing. I think it has a chance to have success. And I think that’s great. And so I think there needs to be a place for a lot of players that are really good and should and could be playing in the NFL and are better than a lot of NFL players. And there’s a chance they’re going to be seen. So I think it’s awesome and I think it’s good for a lot of guys that are going to get a spot on an NFL roster because they’re going show a team that they’re worth it. But for me this is what I wanted to do and pursuit it and be all in and just, yeah.”