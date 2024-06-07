Top Prospect Rejoins Mets; Could He Take Struggling All-Star's Spot in Future?
The New York Mets have brought back one of their top prospects - and he's learning a new position.
Brett Baty, who was sent down to the Triple-A Syracuse Mets on May 31, is now back with the big league club as their "27th man". New York will be playing a two-game set in London this weekend against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The 24-year-old infielder has only hit .225/.304/.325 this season with just seven extra-base hits, but provided an encouraging sign by hitting a pair of home runs in his first two games in Triple-A. The bigger development, though, is the plan to give Baty reps at second base - something he has been excited about.
"I love defensive versatility. I’ve always loved it," Baty said. "I played a lot of different positions in high school and I love moving around the field, it’s cool. It’s just like a different game from other points of view so any way I can help the team."
Although Baty will likely be returned to Syracuse after the series, regardless if he plays or not, the decision to start using him at second may factor heavily into both his development and the Mets' future plans. The exceptional play of Mark Vientos has made him the starting third baseman, which Baty has been competing for throughout his career; if he can learn to play second base, this will not only give him more opportunities to play in the big leagues, but also fill a position of need for the Mets.
The decision to start giving Baty reps at second base could also be an ominous sign for Jeff McNeil. Despite his reputation as a former All-Star and MLB batting champion, McNeil hasn't played since June 2 and didn't get a single at-bat in the Mets' three-game sweep over the Washington Nationals. A .227/.296/.320 slash line certainly doesn't do him any favors, especially when Baty has the advantage of youth on his side.
Time will tell whether Baty can develop into a second baseman, as learning a new position certainly comes with challenges. But with Vientos thriving at third and McNeil struggling at second, this could be the opportunity that Baty needs to break into the big leagues for good.