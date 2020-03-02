Tragedy strikes former Mets First Baseman John Olerud as his daughter dies at 19

John Olerud's daughter has died at the age of 19, announced Mets team historian and former public relations director Jay Horowitz.

“Our hearts go out to John and Kelly Olerud on the passing of their daughter Jordan,” the Blue Jays tweeted, along with a link to the Jordan Fund. “They are in our thoughts at this difficult time.”

Olerud's daughter, Jordan, was born in 2000 with a rare chromosome disorder.

John and his wife Kelly, founded The Jordan Fund in 2003 to support children with special needs as well as their families.

Olerud played three seasons with the Mets from 1997-1999 as well as time with the Blue Jays prior to his arrival in Queens followed by stints with the Mariners, Yankees and Red Sox. A well-respected hitter that amassed 255 homers and 1,230 RBIs, Olerud was perhaps was best known for donning a helmet while in the field at first base.

Olerud wore a helmet because he suffered a brain aneurysm while playing at Washington State University and was told by doctors that if he was hit in the head, he could die from it.

Throughout the entirety of his professional career he wore a helmet without ear flaps which became a signature look for him.

The two-time All Star will be inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame this year and condolences go out to his entire family.

The infielder famously donned the cover of the September 6 edition of Sports Illustrated alongside fellow Mets Edgardo Alfonzo, Rey Ordonez, and Robin Ventura as they were labeled the best infield combination in the history of baseball.