The New York Mets were well represented with two members on the inaugural All-MLB Team. 

The team was announced at the MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, and was created in order to honor the best players in baseball in 2019 regardless of the league they play in.

Two-time reigning CY Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and 2019 Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award winner were the two representatives from the club named to this prestigious team. 

Fans accounted for 50% of the vote while a panel of media members, broadcasters, former players and other baseball officials were responsible for the other half.

The fact that deGrom and Alonso were named to the All-MLB Team should not come as any surprise to anyone that watched Major League Baseball all throughout the 2019 season. Both of these men were bright spots for what was an underwhelming season for the 2019 New York Mets.

Alonso had a rookie season for the ages, and it culminated in him being named the 2019 Rookie of the Year. Alonso also narrowly lost out on the Silver Silver Slugger to Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Alonso was not only the best rookie in the league last season, he also was one of the most electrifying player's in the game regardless of time served in the league. He set a rookie record with 53 round-trippers, which was also good enough to lead the entire league in that category in 2019.

Alonso had the fourth most R.B.I.'s (120), and finished 10th in Slugging Percentage. Alonso was clearly deserving of being the first base representative on the All-MLB Team.

Jacob deGrom's continued excellence, and second consecutive CY Young Award win, made him a virtual shoo-in to be one of the five starting pitchers named to the team.

Even though deGrom had only 11 wins in 2019, which was t-42, he was clearly one of the best pitchers in all of baseball last season. deGrom finished with the second-best E.R.A. in the league (2.43), the fourth-highest WAR (7.3), and finished with the third-most strikeouts (255).

deGrom had a well-rounded campaign, and it is why he was awarded his second consecutive N.L. CY Young Award. 

Reliever Seth Lugo and outfielder Jeff McNeil were the Mets other two nominees to be part of the All-MLB Team. While they both had great 2019 season's, their performances pale in comparison to the historic one's turned in by deGrom and Alonso.

The fact that deGrom and Alonso were both named to the inaugural All-MLB Team, and were recognized for their outstanding contributions in 2019, should provide Mets fans with some hope for the future of the franchise.

Alonso and deGrom are great cornerstone pieces for the team, and Mets fans hope they will be able to usher in an era of prosperity in Flushing with ex-Met Carlos Beltran at the helm for years to come.  

