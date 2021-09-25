Tylor Megill Shaky, Bats Silent As Mets Lose To Brewers In Series Opener

Tylor Megill gave up four-runs and three homers, while the Mets' bats were nowhere to be found in another uneventful loss to the Brewers.

While the Mets’ fate has pretty much been sealed since they got swept by the St. Louis Cardinals, they aren’t even putting up a fight at this point.

The Mets lost their third straight game tonight, and eighth game in their last nine contests, in more of the same uneventful fashion.

After scoring first on an RBI groundout by Francisco Lindor in the first inning, rookie Tylor Megill couldn’t hold it down. Megill was shaky, allowing four-runs and three homers across four innings.

Megill has pitched the most innings in his career at any level, but he doesn't believe he is fatigued. According to Megill, he is leaving too many pitches over the plate in the zone.

The right-hander now has a 6.75 ERA in his last seven starts, shooting his season ERA up to 4.78. He has surrendered 12 home runs in his last six starts as well.

This saw the Brewers rip off five unanswered runs, cruising to an easy 5-1 victory, as the Mets’ offense, who had a mere four hits, laid down for the rest of the evening.

Brewers starter Eric Lauer shut the Mets down through 6.2 innings, allowing one-run on three hits, while striking out nine batters.

Although the Mets remain mathematically alive due to the Padres win over the Braves, New York could find themselves eliminated by tomorrow if they lose and Atlanta and Philadelphia win.



The Mets are 73-80 on the season, and their hopes of even finishing .500 are pretty much obsolete at this point. The Mets have gone 3-11 in the past two weeks to torpedo any chance they had at making the postseason.

Nine games remain in the 2021 season, and the Mets aren’t even making it interesting, or showing any signs of life.