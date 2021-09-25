September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
News
Search

Tylor Megill Shaky, Bats Silent As Mets Lose To Brewers In Series Opener

Tylor Megill gave up four-runs and three homers, while the Mets' bats were nowhere to be found in another uneventful loss to the Brewers.
Author:
Publish date:

While the Mets’ fate has pretty much been sealed since they got swept by the St. Louis Cardinals, they aren’t even putting up a fight at this point.

The Mets lost their third straight game tonight, and eighth game in their last nine contests, in more of the same uneventful fashion.

After scoring first on an RBI groundout by Francisco Lindor in the first inning, rookie Tylor Megill couldn’t hold it down. Megill was shaky, allowing four-runs and three homers across four innings.

Megill has pitched the most innings in his career at any level, but he doesn't believe he is fatigued. According to Megill, he is leaving too many pitches over the plate in the zone.

The right-hander now has a 6.75 ERA in his last seven starts, shooting his season ERA up to 4.78. He has surrendered 12 home runs in his last six starts as well.

This saw the Brewers rip off five unanswered runs, cruising to an easy 5-1 victory, as the Mets’ offense, who had a mere four hits, laid down for the rest of the evening. 

Brewers starter Eric Lauer shut the Mets down through 6.2 innings, allowing one-run on three hits, while striking out nine batters.

Although the Mets remain mathematically alive due to the Padres win over the Braves, New York could find themselves eliminated by tomorrow if they lose and Atlanta and Philadelphia win.

The Mets are 73-80 on the season, and their hopes of even finishing .500 are pretty much obsolete at this point. The Mets have gone 3-11 in the past two weeks to torpedo any chance they had at making the postseason.

Nine games remain in the 2021 season, and the Mets aren’t even making it interesting, or showing any signs of life.

Sep 24, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill (38) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
News

Tylor Megill Shaky, Bats Silent As Mets Lose To Brewers In Series Opener

40 seconds ago
Sep 14, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning at Citi Field.
News

Jeurys Familia Hopes To Remain With Mets Beyond This Season

10 hours ago
Mets' Noah Syndergaard
News

Mets' Noah Syndergaard Looks Sharp In First Rehab Outing

Sep 23, 2021
Sep 22, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) reacts as Boston Red Sox left fielder Kyle Schwarber (18) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run in the second inning at Fenway Park.
News

Why Taijuan Walker Has Had A Nightmare 2nd Half For Mets

Sep 23, 2021
Sep 21, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Fenway Park.
News

Francisco Lindor Talks Javier Báez's Future, Mets' Brutal Finish

Sep 22, 2021
Sep 21, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) throws against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park.
News

Marcus Stroman Has Rare Hiccup Of Outing, Mets Drop Series Opener At Fenway

Sep 21, 2021
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom
News

Mets' Jacob deGrom Expects To Pitch Again This Season; Syndergaard To Begin Rehab Assignment

Sep 21, 2021
Mets manager Luis Rojas' job is safe.
News

Why One MLB Insider Believes Luis Rojas Is 'Unlikely' To Return As Mets' Manager

Sep 20, 2021