Underrated Blue Jays Hurler Could Be Great Option To Bolster Mets' Bullpen
The New York Mets will be looking for some help for the bullpen over the next few weeks.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is just over two weeks away and the Mets now are firmly in the race for a playoff spot. New York has turned things around after a rough start to the season and now would be in the playoffs if the season were to end today.
New York was more than 10 games below .500 at one point but now has a 49-46 record and hold a Wild Card spot heading into the All-Star break.
The Mets are in a good position and should be looking to help the bullpen with the trade deadline approaching. One team that could match up well in trade talks is the Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto is nearing a complete firesale and could end up trading a handful of players before the deadline passes on July 30th.
One who could be of interest to the Mets is reliever Chad Green. He has been fantastic for the Blue Jays this season despite the team's overall struggles.
He has appeared in 26 games and has logged a 2.08 ERA and 24-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 26 innings pitched. That is the type of production New York needs to be looking for. The Mets have turned things around, but the bullpen has been a weakness.
The Blue Jays seem open to dealing pretty much anyone and New York already has shown that it is looking to bolster the bullpen. Why not see what a deal would cost?
